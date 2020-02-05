Uzbek Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

The delegation from Uzbekistan, headed by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, will participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Baku on February 6, Report informs citing Uzbek media.

The Uzbek delegation is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations participating in the Ministerial Council during their stay in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The Turkic Council, established on October 3, 2009, in Nakhchivan, is an international organization uniting modern Turkic states. Its primary purpose is to develop comprehensive cooperation between member states. The Council currently includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.