Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran to discuss situation in Syria and in Afghanistan at a meeting in Baku.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Assistant to the President of the Russia Yuri Ushakov said the sides will also discuss the growing threat posed by 'Islamic State'.

The meeting of presidents of three countries Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani will be held in Baku on August 8.