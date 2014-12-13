USA to allocate 13.4 mln dollars aid to Azerbaijan

Baku. December 13. REPORT.AZ/ In year 2015, the USA will provide 13.4 mln dollars in financial aid to Azerbaijan.

Report informs it is stated in the project budget of US President submitted to the Senate.

Of this amount, 5,76 mln dollars provided to spend on projects to strengthen democracy, human rights situation in Azerbaijan, 4.28 mln dollars will be spent on economic development, 3.4 mln dollars - on projects related to peace and security.

In 2015, the United States will provide 25.7 mln dollars to Armenia, 75.7 mln dollars to Georgia.