US welcomes decisions of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan

“The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Chairperson of the Republican Alternative Party Ilgar Mammadov, and human rights defender Rasul Jafarov under the European Court of Human Rights 2017. We remain open to continued dialogue and engagement on these and other issues for the benefit of both our peoples”- statement reads.