US Utah State Senate signed a citation on Azerbaijan Republic Day

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ On behalf of US Utah State Senate, State Senator Gene Davis has signed a citation congratulating people of Azerbaijan on the May 28th – Azerbaijan Republic Day.

Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the citation declares that Azerbaijani Republic was established in 1918, took historical steps for independence.

He praises Azerbaijan’s ability to "accommodate its diverse cultural and religious populations as an inspiration for those who believe that all peoples can live in harmony."

The citation says that Azerbaijan quickly reestablished its independence after collapse of Soviet Union and established close cooperation ties with US during this short period.

The document concludes that the Utah State Senate congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the 99th National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.