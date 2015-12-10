US State Department welcomes release of Leyla Yunus

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ United States Department of State welcomed decision by the Baku Court of Appeals to release human rights activist Director of the Institute of Peace and Democracy Leyla Yunus, Report informs citing the official website of the US State Department

"Together with the November release of her husband Arif, we view it as a positive step, and we look forward to more such steps", statement says.

US State Department also stressed that they will continue to seek opportunities to advance all areas of our relationship, including security, energy, and democracy and human rights, in partnership with the Azerbaijani Government and people.