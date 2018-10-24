US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives in Azerbaijan

© Gage Skidmore/flickr

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ US National Security Adviser John Bolton has arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, during the visit Bolton is to hold a number of meetings with officials to discuss development of US-Azerbaijan cooperation, as well as regional issues.

Bolton said earlier that during his trips to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia he expects to assess the important geopolitical role these countries play in relations with Iran, Russia and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian settlement.

Notably, before the visit to the South Caucasus Bolton visited Russia.