US Embassy in Azerbaijan launches Visa Interview Waiver Program

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the Consular Section’s continuing efforts to improve customer service and to streamline the visa process, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has announced the implementation of the Interview Waiver Program in Azerbaijan for certain qualified applicants wishing to renew their U.S. visas.

Report was informed at the embassy, now, Azerbaijani citizens who meet all qualifications and wish to renew their visas within 12-48 months of the date of expiration will no longer be required to make an appointment for a visa application interview with a Consular Officer.

If qualified, applicants only need to fill out the visa application form, print out the completed DS-160, pay the visa application fee, and drop off all necessary documents at the Visa Document Courier Services. Applicants with visas issued before January 1, 2008 must come in person to the embassy to have their fingerprints retaken.

A Consular Officer will review the application packet and make a determination. If the Consular Officer has no additional questions, the visa will be available for pick-up in approximately five business days. If the Officer has questions about the application, a representative from the Embassy will contact the applicant to schedule an interview at the Embassy.

With the implementation of the Interview Waiver Program, Embassy Baku seeks to make the visa application process quicker and simpler for Azerbaijani citizens renewing their U.S. visas.

When scheduling a visa appointment online the applicant will be asked a series of questions which will help determine if he/she qualify for the Interview Waiver Program.