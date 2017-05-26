US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, R. Dunnigan will lead the US delegation at the annual international exhibition Caspian Oil & Gas 2017.

Notably, the 23th International Exhibition and Conference 'Caspian Oil & Gas 2017' will be held in Baku on May 31-June 3.

Report informs, Robin Dunnigan has served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources since August 2014. In this role she directs U.S. energy diplomacy to ensure that energy resources are used to promote global economic growth and stability and strengthen U.S. national security.

Ms. Dunnigan, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, joined the State Department in 1992. She has served overseas in Vietnam, Chile, Turkey, Cuba and El Salvador. In these positions she has worked extensively to promote U.S. energy and trade interests, including participating as a member of the U.S. team negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership Free Trade Agreement (TPP). In Washington, Ms. Dunnigan’s assignments included Director for the Office of Europe, the Western Hemisphere and Africa in the Energy Bureau, as well as positions in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and on the staff of the Secretary of State in the Operations Center.

Ms. Dunnigan is a distinguished graduate of the National War College, where she earned a Master of Science in National Security Strategy. She also received a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley. Ms. Dunnigan speaks Spanish, as well as some Turkish and Vietnamese.