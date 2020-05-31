​US Congressmen make statements on Azerbaijan's National Day

US Congressman Robert Aderholt, one of the House Co-chairs of the Azerbaijan Caucus, member of the House Committee on Appropriations, and the Helsinki Commission, and Steve Chabot, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs issued declarations recognizing the 102nd Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

The official website of the US Congress published the statements on May 27 and 28, Report says.

In his statement, Aderholt emphasized that "Though it was absorbed into the Soviet Union in 1920, Azerbaijan again declared its independence seven decades later in 1991, following the collapse of the Soviet Union."

"Azerbaijan's Republic Day serves as a time to highlight and reflect on some of the country's best qualities, including its strong relationship with Israel, its focus on energy security, and its key role in regional stability," says the statement.

"A Muslim-majority country, Azerbaijan hosts a thriving, secure Jewish community, and the Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral relationship is strong," the Congressman said.

"Additionally, Azerbaijan is committed to protecting global energy security, especially through its efforts regarding the Southern Gas Corridor, which will decrease the Caspian region's dependence on Russian oil," he stressed.

"A stalwart US ally, Azerbaijan has aided US and NATO forces by providing critical refueling stations, and Azerbaijan's troops have fought side-by-side with US troops in Afghanistan," Aderholt said in the statement.

Congressman Steve Chabot stressed that "Azerbaijan is a critical partner of the United States in the region and maintains a proud heritage as an independent country."

"Upon declaring independence in 1918, Azerbaijan earned the unique distinction of being the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world.

Azerbaijan was also among the first states to grant women the right to vote. This stands as a testament to the Islamic world of the universal validity of democratic aspirations. That self-government and the respect for individual rights is not inimical to their traditions.

Unfortunately, Azerbaijani independence was soon snuffed out by totalitarian USSR. After the fall of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan regained its independence and was recognized by the United States.

Today, Azerbaijan remains a close partner to the United States and our allies. Not only has Azerbaijan been an integral part of our Afghanistan efforts, but it has also been an excellent partner in the broader war on terror. It is also noteworthy that as a Muslim country, Azerbaijan enjoys strong relations with the Jewish community and maintains a strong friendship with our ally Israel. Finally, Azerbaijan is a critical energy provider for Europe, playing an essential role in helping our partners diversify their energy supply away from Russia," says the statement.

The Congressman encourages his colleagues to join him in honoring Azerbaijan on its Republic Day.