US concern about the health state of arrested Azeri human rights activist

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States concerned about the health state of arrested Azerbaijani human rights activist Leyla Yunus and urged Azerbaijani authorities to provide her with the necessary medical care and attention, Report informs citing State Department.

It is stated in the statement of State Department, the U.S. is concerned because Yunus still remains in custody and has no access to adequate medical care, despite the deterioration of her health. The other reason of their concern is the continuing threats to Yunus.

Director of Azerbaijani non-governmental Institute for Peace and Democracy (IPD) Leyla Yunus was arrested in July on charges of treason, tax evasion, illegal business, forgery and large scale fraud.