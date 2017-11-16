US Ambassador visits trade and exhibition center ABAD - PHOTO

© Report/ FIri Salim

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta visited the trade and exhibition center ABAD.

Report informs, Deputy director of ABAD Ulvi Badalov spoke about the activities of the center, the products that are being sold there.

The US ambassador reminded journalists that President Donald Trump announced November as the month of entrepreneurship.

"Looking at the works of art exhibited at ABAD, we see that the Azerbaijanis demonstrate their abilities, most of them live in remote places, including many women, not just men." This is an important point that along with men, sources of income are available also for women, " US ambassador said, congratulating all who implement the project and noting that it brings benefits.

R. F. Cekuta talking to reporters said that he was attracted to some of the works and he might acquire them in near future for his family and friends.