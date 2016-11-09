US Ambassador: Today Americans vote for various issues important for them

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Americans elect not only president, but also 435 members of House of Representatives.

Report informs, United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told in his speech at the event held in Baku related to US presidential elections.

R. Sekuta noted that US citizens also vote to elect part of members to Senate: “Americans vote to elect one third of Senate, governors, mayors, state assemblies and local legislative bodies. They vote for number of important issues including budget and financing of public projects.