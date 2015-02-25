US Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Alley of Martyrs - PHOTO

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Azerbaijan, Robert Cekuta visited the Alley of Martyrs to express his respect and know the heroes of Azerbaijan. The statement was issued by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

On February 19, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States, Robert Cekuta.

The Senate approved the nomination of R.Cekuta as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan in September last year. He replaces Richard Morningstar who worked in this position and his competence ended in the summer of 2014.