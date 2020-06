Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Сekuta met with a Khojaly remembrance group to hear their views on the tragedy, Report was told in the press service of the Embassy.

Ambassador Cekuta said that past tragedies must be remembered, and reconciliation efforts must move forward to prevent repeats. He noted the need for all parties to take steps toward a peaceful resolution of the NK conflict.