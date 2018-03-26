Top

US Ambassador: Over past three years, our countries and peoples better understanding each other

Guba. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The most memorable for me during my diplomatic career in Azerbaijan was the improvement and development of US-Azerbaijani relations".

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta who is completing his diplomatic mission in this country in the coming days said.

The ambassador noted that in diplomatic relations there is always a way to develop further, "however, if we compare the relations of Azerbaijan with U.S. before and after the beginning of my activity, in these three years our countries and peoples began to understand each other better". "And I, as a person connected with bilateral relations between our countries, will certainly be interested in their further development and state," R. Cekuta said.

"Each member of our family loves Azerbaijan so much that I think we will definitely return here". – ambassador added.

