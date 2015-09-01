US Ambassador met with the Chair of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta met with the Chair of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, Hijran Huseynova.

Report informs citing the information posted in the Twitter account of the Embassy.

At the meeting US Ambassador said the U.S. will keep working to advance women’s role in business, politics, and society in Azerbaijan and world-wide.

R.Cekuta reiterated the importance of U.S. in cooperation on issues affecting women and children.

He stated that, U.S. has allocated over $5 million since 2011 to address women's issues.