Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has arrived in Baku.

According to Report, Litzenberger will take up the office after he hands his credentials to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, the swearing-in ceremony of the new US ambassador to Azerbaijan has been held in the US Department of State.

His forerunner Robert Cekuta ended his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in March of the last year.