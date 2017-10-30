US allocates $ 26.3 mln to Azerbaijan for export control and border security

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Embassy’s Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) office has launched Commercial Rail Interdiction Training in Baku.

Report informs, experts from the United States will share inspection techniques and best practices, including the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment, with frontline Azerbaijani and Georgian customs officers who process both passenger and freight trains crossing international borders.

According to the embassy, twelve Azerbaijani and twelve Georgian customs officers will participate in the course, which includes grouping the officers into mixed country teams to resolve contraband-related problems. Practical exercises will involve the physical search of freight and passenger railcars for contraband.

The goal of this training is to improve Azerbaijan and Georgia's proven enforcement abilities to detect and interdict illicit cargo. The diplomatic mission stated that Azerbaijan and Georgia’s geographic locations at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, bordering Russia, Armenia, and Iran, makes a strong U.S.- Azerbaijan - Georgia strategic partnership in nonproliferation and border security critical.

The training will end on November 3.

Notably, the EXBS program has a long history of security cooperation with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"We pursue a common goal, preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The United States, Azerbaijan and Georgia work closely together on border security issues, and this type of training and cooperation continues to foster the excellent partnership between our countries. This training represents the long-term commitment that our countries have made to preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and improving Azerbaijan's and Georgia's proven enforcement abilities to detect and interdict illicit cargo. EXBS has been active in Azerbaijan since 1999, and has provided over $ 26.3 million in training, equipment, and support", the embassy said.