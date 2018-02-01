Unveiled program of ministerial conference of Non-Aligned Movement in Baku

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Non- Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku, on 5-6 April, 2018 under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA).

Senior Officials meeting will be held on 3-4 April, 2018 as a part of the preparation process for the Ministerial Conference.

NAM Participating States, representatives of the Observer States and International Organizations, countries and institutions invited in the status of special guests will take part at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status to NAM.

NAM plays an important in maintenance of the international peace and security.

In 2011, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the movement at the XVI Ministerial Conference held in Bali.

In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the XVIII Summit of the NAM and will be chair of NAM between 2019 -2022.

A special web site has been created at www.nambaku.org for the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM to be held in Baku on 5-6 April.

Online accreditation of local and foreign media representatives is conducted through the Registration/For Media section of the web site. Deadline for media accreditation is March 12, 2018.