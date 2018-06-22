UNESCO official: Azerbaijan's efforts to integrate in modern world are commendable

© Report

Paris. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The efforts of Azerbaijan to fulfill international commitments and for development of the country should be highly appreciated".

Western bureau of Report News Agency was told by Shafika Haddad, the former president of the "Information for All" Program (IFAP), deputy of permanent delegation of Grenada to UNESCO.

According to her, Azerbaijan has extensive plans and goals for the establishment of a society where people can benefit from information: "I have been president of "Information for All" Program (IFAP) of UNESCO for the past four years (IFAP). I welcome Azerbaijan’ s efforts to share its experience with other member countries This intergovernmental program deals with new technologies and is trying to build a knowledge-based society in member countries. The presentation on achievements in the field of information society by Delegation of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies at the initiative of the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, successful experiences and the development of the current situation was very successful and highly welcomed. Particularly, the topics on development of information, access to information, and the preservation of information on the basis of presented experiences have been listened with interest. In addition, touching upon the multilingualism topic on the internet Azerbaijan shared its experience how to use and develop multilingualism".