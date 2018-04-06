 Top
    UN Permanent Representative: Necessary to respect territorial integrity of Syria

    Bashar al-Jaafari: Syrian conflict must be settled without intervention
    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Syrian conflict must be settled without the intervention of third countries. It is necessary to respect the territorial integrity of Syria. "

    Report informs, Syria's Permanent Representative at the UN Headquarters, Bashar al-Jaafari said at the Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries in Baku.

    According to him, the interference of the US and Turkey in internal affairs of Syria is aggression against it.

    In addition, the diplomat added that one of the main problems of the region is the spread of terrorism and deepening of other regional conflicts.

    "It is necessary to take concrete steps against the acts of terrorism and vandalism. We also support Palestine in the creation of its state with its capital in East Jerusalem”, he concluded.

