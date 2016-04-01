​UN chief plans to visit South Caucasus in late April

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is planning to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia in late April.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, source in the Secretariat of the World Organization said.

"I cannot give the exact dates, but my visit will take place shortly after signing ceremony of the UN climate agreement in Paris (April 22)", the source said.

The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dyuzharrik neither confirmed nor denied information about the upcoming visit.