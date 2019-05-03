United Nations and Government of Azerbaijan review annual results of partnership framework

Some 50 high-level officials from the government and United Nations (UN) agencies gathered today for the annual UN-Government Joint Steering Committee meeting to review the results of implementation of the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework (UNAPF) in 2018.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Economy, and Ghulam Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Steering Committee meeting reviewed UN contribution towards Azerbaijan’s development in areas of economic growth and decent work; institutional capacity, public and social services; in the field of environment and disaster risk reduction.

The Steering Committee validated the results of UNAPF implementation in 2018, as well as endorsed the 2019-2020 joint work plans, results of the mid-term review and, and the terms of reference for the UNAPF final evaluation.

UNAPF for the period of 2016-2020 is the fourth UN cooperation document produced by the UN System in Azerbaijan. This document is characterised by a transition from an assistance‐based to a more partnership‐based cooperation that contributes to enhanced national capacities and knowledge‐intensive, advocacy‐driven synergies with the national planning process.