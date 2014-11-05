​Ukrainian Embassy hasn't received any complaints regarding the disappearance of Azeris in the east of Ukraine

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian Embassy hasn't received any complaints regarding the disappearance of Azerbaijanis in the Eastern Ukraine.

Report informs, it was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko today at a press conference. Commenting on the question of journalists, the Ambassador stated that the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan had not received any official complaints or requests from the Azerbaijani side or the relatives of the missing Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine.

However, he stressed that "the opportunities to guarantee security in the East of Ukraine are limited". He explained that security guarantees cannot be provided for now due to the arbitrariness of the militants in this part of the country.

Mishchenko said that if such an appeal was received, the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan would make every effort to help to solve the given problem.