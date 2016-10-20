 Top
    Ukrainian ambassador: We support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Mishchenko: Azerbaijan and Ukraine have a common problem - annexation of territories

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Ukraine have a common problem - annexation of territories".

    Report informs, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko said.

    The Ambassador recalled that during his visit to Azerbaijan, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko pointed to the unacceptability of the status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."We support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", Mishchenko said.

    The ambassador added that Ukraine was currently strengthening its own military power to liberate land.

