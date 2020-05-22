Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in fighting pandemic

Azerbaijan provided Ukraine with 23 tons of humanitarian aid to fight the coronavirus, including medical masks, protective suits, thermometers, disinfectants, and other equipment, Report informs.

According to the president of Ukraine's official website, the plane delivering humanitarian aid from Baku was welcomed at the Boryspil International Airport by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

23 tons of humanitarian cargo includes 100 thousand medical masks, 5 thousand protective suits, as well as contactless thermometers, and disinfectants.

The agreement on the provision of this humanitarian aid was reached following the phone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held on March 26, 2020.

"Ukraine is deeply grateful to the Republic of Azerbaijan and personally to President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian assistance, which is especially valuable in difficult times of combating the global coronavirus pandemic," Ihor Zhovkva said.