    UK Minister for Europe arrives in Azerbaijan

    Issues of bilateral cooperation and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement to be discussed

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Great Britain for Europe David Lidington arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs, during his visit, it is planned to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov, head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh Bayram Safarov, members of parliament, representatives of civil society.

    Issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region, Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during his visit.

    David Lidington also will give a lecture at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy on the foreign policy of the United Kingdom.

