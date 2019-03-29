UK increases visa fee

The visa fee for a number of visa categories to the UK has increased starting March 29.

Report informs citing the Department of immigration control of the UK government that the visa fee for multiple-entry visas for up to six months rose from GBP 93 to GBP 95, and from 636 to 655 pounds for up to five years and from GBP 798 to GBP 822 for 10 years.

The cost of the visa fee for those wishing to visit the UK for the purpose of education or treatment has also increased from GBP 186 to GBP 190.