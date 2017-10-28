UK Chargé d'Affaires: Azerbaijan is known for its religious tolerance

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is famous for freedom of religion and religious tolerance".

Report informs, charge d'affaires of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan Stephen McCormick at an event dedicated to the International Religious Freedom Day.

“Representatives of various religious faiths live here side by side for centuries", - S. McCormick added.

He noted that Britain is also a country that supports religious freedom and tolerance.

"Religion freedom has been a positive force for change in our country," McCornick said, noting that the UK has proved this with its history.

He noted the importance of religious tolerance for combating such a phenomenon as extremism around the world.