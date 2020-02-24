 Top

UK Ambassador visits northern regions of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

UK Ambassador James Sharp is continuing to explore the regions of Azerbaijan to learn about the economy, nature, food, culture and people of the regions. This time the journey was to the north of Azerbaijan: Guba and Gusar, Report informs citing the Embassy.

Ambassador Sharp visited the Ancient Guba Carpet Weaving Centre, where he learned about carpet weaving traditions, as well as the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex. He also had an interesting tour of the Red Village, where he visited a synagogue and the museum.

During the trip, Ambassador Sharp also met with the Head of the Executive Authority of Guba, Mr. Ziyaddin Aliyev, and Head of the Executive Authority of Gusar, Mr. Shair Alkhasov, both of whom welcomed him and offered interesting insights into Guba and Gusar.

