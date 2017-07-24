US Embassy: Azerbaijan important country in terms of reliable protection of borders

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an important country both on the issue of cargo transportation, and in terms of reliable protection of the borders," Political affairs officer of the US Embassy William Solley said at an event dedicated to the publication of the methodical manual "On the procedure of passport control".

William Solley noted that throughout 25 years of cooperation, the United States has supported and continues to support the development of the statehood and welfare of Azerbaijan. According to him, tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis have benefited from the U.S. humanitarian assistance.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of the publication of the "On the procedure of passport control" manual published within the framework of the project financed by the U.S. Department of State and implemented by Azerbaijan's State Border Service.