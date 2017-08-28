 Top
    Two more Azerbaijani and Israeli cities to fraternize

    The delegation led by Tirat-Carmel Mayor Arieh Tal will visit Azerbaijan
    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi and the Israeli Tirat-Carmel  will become twin cities on September 5.

    Report was told by the Director General of the International Association Azerbaijan-Israel (Aziz) Lev Spivak.

    In this regard, the delegation headed by the Mayor of Tirat-Carmel Arieh Tal will visit Azerbaijan to sign an appropriate agreement with the executive power of the Shamakhi city.

    The delegation will also include the deputy mayor, the director of the municipality, as well as the members of AzIz.

    According to L. Spivak, work is also being done to make Ismayilli and Israeli Kiryat Bialik twin cities.

