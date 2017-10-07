Two candidatures proposed for the post of PACE President

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Following yesterday’s resignation of Pedro Agramunt as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), two candidatures have been proposed to the Assembly for the post of President. Report informs citing the press service of PACE they are Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) and Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD).

Notably, in line with the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the President shall be elected by secret ballot at the opening of the PACE part-session in Strasbourg on Monday 9 October. The President so elected shall remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018).