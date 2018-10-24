Two Assistants of UN Secretary General to take part in 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum

© Getty Images

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ UN Assistant Secretary General Rashid Khalikov and Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law, Security and Institutions Alexander Zuev are to participate in the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum due on October 25-26, Report informs citing the press service of the UN Office in Baku.

Inga Rhonda, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), will also visit Baku to participate in forum.

Notably, Baku International Humanitarian Forum has been held since 2010 at the initiative of the presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. The forum is a major event for prominent representatives of the political, scientific and cultural elite of the world, including well-known government officials, Nobel Prize winners in various branches of science, leaders of influential international organizations, as well as representatives of the world political, scientific and cultural elite. This year the main theme of the forum will be “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”"

581 people from 97 countries and 24 international organizations will attend the forum.