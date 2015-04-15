TurkPA Secretary General urges state leaders to be cautious in assessing events of 1915 in Turkey

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA) Jandos Asanov urged state leaders to be cautious in assessing the events of 1915 in Turkey, Report informs.

"Major political leaders and heads of international scope should refrain from making statements that lead to a further escalation of events and an increase in tension", said at a briefing J.Asanov in Baku, commenting on the statement made by the Pope on the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

According to him, an assessment of the events, which took place in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, should be made by historians. "And what about the "genocide", how I know, the Turkish and Armenian sides met, they agreed to open all archives and examine the events that occurred 100 years ago. Of course, different parties may have different interpretations. I think these questions should be answered by historians. It needs a comprehensive approach, probably", said J.Asanov.

TurkPA Secretary General couldn't answer the question about why Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has not yet expressed its position on the so-called "genocide." "I find difficult to answer this question. Also on Khojaly and other events, as you know, Kazakhstan has always wanted a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict. In the 1990s, President N.Nazarbayev and the then President of Russia came to the place of conflict and sent a peacekeeping force. Therefore, Kazakhstan, naturally, as a brotherly country of Azerbaijan is interested in the fact that the Karabakh issue resolved peacefully, respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan", said J.Asanov.