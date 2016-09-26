 Top
    TurkPA Secretary General: Voting process well organized in Azerbaijan

    Jandos Asanov expressed satisfaction with progress of the voting

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Voting process was organized well in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking States (TurkPA) Jandos Asanov said carrying out surveillance of the popular vote (referendum) on amendments to the Azerbaijani Constitution. We conduct monitoring in a number of polling stations of Baku", said J. Asanov. 

    He expressed his satisfaction with the voting process in the country.

    The mission of TurkPA observers included parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.   

