TURKPA International Election Observation Mission conducts monitoring in Kyrgyz Republic

Upon the invitation from the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, the International Election Observation Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) conducted a short-term monitoring of the early parliamentary elections in Bishkek on November 30, 2025, Report informs.

The members of the Mission in Bishkek included the Head of Mission, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Abzal Kuspan, member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Javanshir Feyziyev, member of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Serik Shaydarov, members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Osman Mesten and Mahmut Rıdvan Nazırlı, staff members of TURKPA International Secretariat and parliamentary staff from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The members of the Mission in the cities of Osh and Ozgon included the Members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mahmut Özer, Kadim Durmaz and Filiz Kılıç, as well as Mikayil Rahimov, Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Abilov, Head of Department of the Secretariat of the CEC of the Republic of Azerbaijan, staff members of the TURKPA International Secretariat and parliamentary staff from Türkiye.

The Mission visited several polling stations and observed the voting process starting from the opening of polling stations till the counting of votes. They talked to voters, polling stations" officials and local observers on the ground and gave interview to mass media, within the framework of their observation work.