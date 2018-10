Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov will take part in the opening ceremony of the I European Games in Baku on 12 June.

Report informs citing turkmenistan.gov.tm, during the visit of the head of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan it is planned to hold a series of bilateral meetings, during which issues of cooperation in various areas, including sport will be discussed.