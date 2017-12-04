Turkmen ambassador: Azerbaijan a strategic partner for us

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ " Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Turkmenistan”.

Report informs, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishangulyev said.

According to him, both countries are linked by culture, historical roots.

"The joint projects, in particular in energy, transport and logistics spheres increase commodity turnover.

"President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a further impetus to cooperation and signed documents," ambassador said.

He expressed confidence that trade turnover and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will continue to grow, "what is demonstraing the intention of heads of states and unlimited opportunities".