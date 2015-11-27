Turkish Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

According to M.Cavusoglu, it's expected that Turkish prime minister will arrive in Baku on December 3.

During the visit, A.Davutoglu hold a number of official meetings to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, regional and global agenda.

This will be the first visit of A.Davutoglu after the approval of the new government in Turkey.