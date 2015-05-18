Turkish President attends opening ceremony of I European Games

Alanya. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate at the opening ceremony of the First European Games.

As a journalist of the Report News Agency departed in Alanya, Turkey informs, the head of Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu said, answering the questions of Azerbaijani journalists. He noted that, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited his Turkish counterpart to the opening ceremony of the Baku-2015 First European Games: "We are proud of fraternal Azerbaijan. Of course, the head of Turkish state European games invited by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to these games. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his desire to take part in the opening ceremony of the games. At all events held by Azerbaijan, we are ready to participate at the highest level. And this time, Turkey will take part in this event also at the highest level.

We are grateful to Azerbaijan for the fact that, this country hosts such a prestigious and important sports. Azerbaijan is already organizing such international competitions at a very high professional level. This country also holds the international forums and conferences, and now will hold such important competitions as the I European games. Also, the song contest "Eurovision" has been one of the most prestigious events, which was organized at a high level."