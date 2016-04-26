​Turkish President: Terrorism is the greatest threat to the alliance of cultures

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Terrorism is the biggest threat to the alliance of cultures."

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Baku.

"We will not be able to achieve intercultural peace if not combating religious separatism, discrimination and terrorism. We have been fighting terrorism for 35 years, we have lost 40,000 citizens. Syria is headed by the terrorist government. Those who have met them with a red carpet, arms and ammunition and financial assistance, are guilty", he said.