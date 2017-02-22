Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 21, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the Turkish President extended his congratulations on Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

Then the Turkish President spoke with Mehriban Aliyeva and congratulated her on appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He wished her success in high state post.

Mehriban Aliyeva thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his attention and congratulations.