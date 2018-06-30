Turkish president may visit Azerbaijan in early July

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may visit Azerbaijan on July 10.

Report informs citing the Timeturk, he said he would visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on that date.

"Earlier, Turkish president said he would make his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan if would be elected president. Therefore, it can be said that Erdoğan will leave for Northern Cyprus from Azerbaijan", - the report said.

It was emphasized that R.T. Erdoğan will attend the NATO summit to be held in Brussels on July 11-12.

Notably, the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish President will be held on July 8.