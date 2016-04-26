Turkish President completes his visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Azerbaijan has completed on April 26.

Report informs, in honor of the distinguished guest a guard of honour was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov and other officials.

Notably, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Croatia.