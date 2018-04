Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) İsmail Kahraman will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the diplomatic sources, visit will be held on December 21.

In the framework of visit, İ.Kahraman will meet with Azerbaijani officials as well as Milli Majlis Chairman Ogtay Asadov. Development prospects of inter-parliamentary relations between two countries will be discussed in the meeting.