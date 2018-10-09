Turkish MPs: "OSCE MG does not take concrete measures to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict"

Strasbourg. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding 7 regions of Azerbaijan are still occupied by Armenia. However, the OSCE Minsk Group still does not take concrete measures to resolve the conflict," Member of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Erzurum lawmaker Kamil Aydin said in a statement to the Western European Bureau of the Report.

According to him, during discussions of the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Turkey on June 24 last year, Azerbaijan demonstrated that the two countries were "one nation, two states":"As you know, as a result of provocations by PKK terrorists in the area where I was elected as MP, people are not able to take part in the election comfortably. Therefore, Turkish government took the necessary measures to conduct the elections at a high level. As a result, the voter turnout was 86 percent. Does the high voter turnout prove that it is illegal? Simply, Western countries still consider themselves as strong as they were centuries ago. If they come to Azerbaijan, they will see ten times more development than in Denmark, Sweden and some European countries. But, unfortunately, developing countries such as Azerbaijan face jealousy of the Western countries. "

"The discussion of the Crimean issue in PACE today does not show that they are sorry for the region. The reason is the fact that Western states hate Russia. So why is Nagorno-Karabakh still under Armenian occupation? The OSCE Minsk Group still does not take concrete measures to resolve the conflict. On the contrary, Azerbaijan like Turkey is exposed to groundless criticism within the PACE. We are a fraternal country. Whatever they think about us they think about Azerbaijan. When they see a strong country, they start worrying. Whether in Azerbaijan, Turkey or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, PACE criticises places where Turkish people live”, the Turkish politician said.

Another member of the Turkish delegation to PACE, member of the National Unity Party (UBP) from the Famagusta district parliament Hamza Ersan Saner told Report's Western European Bureau that he had visited Azerbaijan ten years ago as the Minister of Tourism and Culture of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"Last time I was in Azerbaijan two or three months ago, and I was astonished with the changes that took place in the brotherly country within the past ten years. I was especially delighted to see the magnificence and development of the Icheri Sheher (Old City) and parallel to it the magnificence and development of the new city. I am sure that after that Azerbaijan will continue its achievements for the good of the people. "

Famagusta district parliament MP Hamza Ersan Saner

According to him, during the PACE autumn session discussions on the elections in Turkey, the Azerbaijani MPs sounded the most accurate and true ideas: "Today Azerbaijan is also subject to unfounded criticism in PACE. But Turkey will always be by Azerbaijan's side and the brotherly country will always support Azerbaijan. "

"Azerbaijan is a right party in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. And we will always be with Azerbaijan on this issue, " the MP said.

Notably, the member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), MP Ganira Pashayeva supported Turkey during the autumn session of the organization.