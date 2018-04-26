 Top
    Turkish MP: Some forces try to disrupt relations of Azerbaijan with Council of Europe

    Strasbourg. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There are forces trying to disrupt relations of Azerbaijan with the Council of Europe".

    The Western Europe Bureau of Report informs, member of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), deputy of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Yasin Aktay said during the discussion of a report by an independent investigation group revealing corruption allegations.

    According to him, the purpose of this report is to undermine Azerbaijan's reputation:"However, our main tool is our fairness, unfortunately, this report has not been prepared fairly and objectively."

