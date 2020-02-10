Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

"The Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful holding of the snap parliamentary elections in the country, Report informs, citing the website of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"We wish that the Parliamentary elections held today will be auspicious for brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

"We congratulate H.E. President Mr. İlham Aliyev and the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) under his leadership for the success they have achieved in the elections."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the commitment of the Azerbaijani authorities to conduct elections in line with the democratic principles and transparency standards.